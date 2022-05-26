Biden blasted for policing order by law enforcement panel: 'Outrageous political theater'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Retired police sergeant Betsy Brantner Smith slammed President Biden's police reform executive order, accusing the president of "declaring war on law enforcement." The spokesperson for the National Police Association reacted to what she called the "outrageous" measure on "Fox & Friends First," warning it is just "political theater."

BIDEN URGES LOCAL OFFICIALS TO HIRE MORE POLICE USING FUNDS FROM AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN AMID CRIME SURGES

BETSY BRANTNER SMITH: Well, understand, this only affects federal police... This is political theater. President Biden can't affect state and local law enforcement, so he's going to just further hamstring his own federal police officers. I think the worst part of this bill is that... the one effect that he has on state and local law enforcement is to take away, though, that militarized equipment that local law enforcement often gets from the federal government to use in situations just like we saw in Uvalde. So now he is going to limit local and county SWAT teams. They're not going to be able to get those armored vehicles, those MRAP vehicles, so that we can go in and save citizens, save kids in schools. He's declaring a war on law enforcement when he should be declaring a war on crime and a war on poor mental health in this country. It's political theater, and frankly, it's outrageous.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW FROM "FOX & FRIENDS FIRST" BELOW: