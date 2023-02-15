Biden must talk to the American people about China, leading Democrat says

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., discussed China sending aerial spy craft over America and slammed President Biden's response on "Your World."

SEN. JON TESTER: What the Chinese Communist Party did was completely unacceptable. And the truth is that I have said this before and you know this, Neil, I would have shot the thing down over the Aleutians. But there was an assessment made, and it ended up getting shot down off the coast of South Carolina. But the bottom line is this: They invaded our airspace. Our airspace, they invaded. That is unacceptable. And the fact is, they say it's a weather balloon, is a bunch of baloney.

CHINA THREATENS ‘COUNTERMEASURES’ AGAINST US ENTITIES AFTER SPY CRAFT SHOOTDOWN

And if you take a look at the path that balloon took, there was nothing accidental about it. They were gathering information. I don't know how much they got at this moment in time, but I'm sure we'll find out as time goes on. But the fact is, it was inappropriate behavior. And we need to respond in a way that shows them we don't stand for inappropriate behavior.

I haven't talked to the president about this, but the bottom line is I don't know what his plans are. Maybe he's waiting for additional information to come off the balloon that is not totally recovered, but they're well on their way to recovering off the coast of South Carolina, and then make a presentation. But I do agree with you, at some point in time, I think the president needs to talk to the American people. There's a lot of people that are very concerned. Freedom is privacy is a big issue in Montana and across this country.