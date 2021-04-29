Mollie Hemingway: Media portrayal of Biden 'so at odds with reality':

President Biden is pushing a radical agenda with the help of "a very compliant media," Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway told "Fox News Primetime" Thursday

HEMINGWAY: I think that people just don't care what he has to say, because the brand that he's put out and that the media have put out is just so at odds with reality, and so people don't need to hear something like that when they know that what matters is what he's doing.

He claims he's a unifier. You know, he gave lip service to that during his inaugural address. But the way he's governing is so divisive, so radical and being pushed through against, you know, a Congress that is very divided.

