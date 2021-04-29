Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Mollie Hemingway: Media portrayal of Biden 'so at odds with reality':

Biden address to joint session of Congress drew mere 22.6 viewers Wednesday night

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Media fawns over Joe Biden, shields radical policy agenda first 100 days into termVideo

Media fawns over Joe Biden, shields radical policy agenda first 100 days into term

The Federalist senior editor Mollie Hemingway says Biden's radical agenda is out-of-touch with Americans on 'FOX News Primetime'

President Biden is pushing a radical agenda with the help of "a very compliant media," Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway told "Fox News Primetime" Thursday

HEMINGWAY: I think that people just don't care what he has to say, because the brand that he's put out and that the media have put out is just so at odds with reality, and so people don't need to hear something like that when they know that what matters is what he's doing. 

He claims he's a unifier. You know, he gave lip service to that during his inaugural address. But the way he's governing is so divisive, so radical and being pushed through against, you know, a Congress that is very divided.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW

This article was written by Fox News staff.