Biden's low poll numbers a result of bad policy: Hannity

Sean Hannity explained in his opening monologue Wednesday that President Biden's administration's sinking poll numbers are due to bad policies that are out of touch with Americans.

"The Biden administration [is] laughably believing their poll numbers are so low because what, the messaging is bad? What, they need a Madison Avenue campaign?…[S]omehow, if they…just [messaged] it better, they'd do better? These numbers are so low because their policies are that bad. It's that simple," the host said.

BIDEN POLLING PLUMMETS AND 2022 MIDTERM RED WAVE GATHERS STRENGTH

"Their execution is even worse," he continued. "Their agenda is even more destructive. Their Green New Deal socialist Marxist ideas are insane, and their leader, Joe, is cognitively declining by the day and the results are palpable."

Hannity cited a poll published Tuesday in the Boston Herald that found 22% of Americans support Biden's reelection and only 12% support Kamala Harris' reelection. A Wall Street Journal poll found that most voters are pessimistic about Biden's leadership, the economy and other issues.

"In other words, Biden is one of the worst-performing presidents of all time, and it's getting worse," Hannity said.

The Fox News host also called out Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for reneging on his promise that Republicans would not help Democrats raise the debt ceiling.

McConnell is "lying to every Republican," Hannity said, "and he's scheming with [Nancy] Pelosi and [Chuck] Schumer behind the scenes, and he is giving them a lifeline when they totally completely have kept Republicans out of the budgetary process."

"In 2020, we warned everyone that Joe Biden was not competent in any way. I honestly wish we were wrong. Sadly, it might be even worse than we thought, and his radical staff is now hell-bent on ramming his socialist agenda … through Congress," Hannity added.