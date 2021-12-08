Expand / Collapse search
Biden's low poll numbers a result of bad policy: Hannity

Hannity claimed Biden was 'one of the worst-performing presidents' of all time

By Graham Colton | Fox News
Sean Hannity reveals what's driving Biden's low poll numbers in the opening monologue of 'Hannity.'

Sean Hannity explained in his opening monologue Wednesday that President Biden's administration's sinking poll numbers are due to bad policies that are out of touch with Americans.

"The Biden administration [is] laughably believing their poll numbers are so low because what, the messaging is bad? What, they need a Madison Avenue campaign?…[S]omehow, if they…just [messaged] it better, they'd do better? These numbers are so low because their policies are that bad. It's that simple," the host said.

BIDEN POLLING PLUMMETS AND 2022 MIDTERM RED WAVE GATHERS STRENGTH

"Their execution is even worse," he continued. "Their agenda is even more destructive. Their Green New Deal socialist Marxist ideas are insane, and their leader, Joe, is cognitively declining by the day and the results are palpable."

Hannity cited a poll published Tuesday in the Boston Herald that found 22% of Americans support Biden's reelection and only 12% support Kamala Harris' reelection. A Wall Street Journal poll found that most voters are pessimistic about Biden's leadership, the economy and other issues. 

    President Joe Biden stops to talk to reporters before departing the White House December 08, 2021 in Washington, DC.   (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Maternal Health Day of Action event in the South Court Auditorium of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.  (Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) arrives to the U.S. Capitol Building on December 08, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"In other words, Biden is one of the worst-performing presidents of all time, and it's getting worse," Hannity said.

The Fox News host also called out Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for reneging on his promise that Republicans would not help Democrats raise the debt ceiling. 

McConnell is "lying to every Republican," Hannity said, "and he's scheming with [Nancy] Pelosi and [Chuck] Schumer behind the scenes, and he is giving them a lifeline when they totally completely have kept Republicans out of the budgetary process."

"In 2020, we warned everyone that Joe Biden was not competent in any way. I honestly wish we were wrong. Sadly, it might be even worse than we thought, and his radical staff is now hell-bent on ramming his socialist agenda … through Congress," Hannity added.

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.