Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

White House
Published

Biden says he didn't watch Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearing after White House claimed he did

The White House said Biden watched 'portions' of the hearing, but he told reporters he hadn't watched 'any'

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
close
Ex-CIA Station chief on Biden: 'Message discipline matters' Video

Ex-CIA Station chief on Biden: 'Message discipline matters'

Fox News contributor and former CIA station chief in Moscow Dan Hoffman spoke to ‘Your World’ about the potential ramifications of Biden's controversial comments about Putin.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden once again contradicted messaging from the White House, this time regarding whether or not he tuned into the Senate confirmation hearing of his Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

During Monday's press conference, CBS News correspondent Ed O'Keefe asked the president if he had a chance to watch much of Jackson's hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week.

Biden replied, "I didn't get a chance to see any of it, unfortunately."

CNN'S DON LEMON DEFENDS BIDEN OVER PUTIN ‘CANNOT REMAIN IN POWER’ REMARK UPROAR: A ‘MEDIA-MANUFACTURED STORY’

President Joe Biden introduces his budget request for fiscal year 2023 in the State Dining Room of the White House on March 28, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

President Joe Biden introduces his budget request for fiscal year 2023 in the State Dining Room of the White House on March 28, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

That was what the White House told reporters during last Tuesday's press briefing, where Deputy Press Secretary Chris Meagher claimed Biden had seen "portions" of the hearing. 

"The President watched portions of Judge Jackson’s hearing yesterday and today and is proud of the way she is showcasing her extraordinary qualifications, her experience, and her even-handedness. Her dedication to following the facts, the law, and our Constitution as an independent judge is clear," Meagher said at the time. "He was also moved by the grace and dignity she has shown, the deference to senators, and the level of detail she is offering, reinforcing the value of her experience, her intellect, and the strength of her character."

BIDEN'S ‘REGIME CHANGE’ SPEECH WORSENS RUSSIA-UKRAINE CRISIS, DISAPPOINTS ALLIES

Meagher mentioned multiple moments from the hearing that Biden was "particularly struck" by, such as when Jackson highlighted her own family members in law enforcement during an exchange with Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.  

"He was also struck by how she swiftly dismantled conspiracy theories put forward in bad faith. They’ve been debunked by numerous fact checks, experts, and the record itself," Meagher said. 

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks during the second day of her confirmation hearing, Monday, March 21, 2022, to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks during the second day of her confirmation hearing, Monday, March 21, 2022, to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

A White House official told Fox News, "He watched clips and read coverage, but not the hearing in full." But when asked if Biden misspoke after he said he didn't watch "any" of the hearing, the White House replied, "No."

Biden and his administration appear to not be reading off the same page, particularly when it comes to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. 

The White House repeatedly had to walk back comments the president made overseas. On Thursday, he suggested that the U.S. would retaliate "in kind" if Russia launched a chemical attack on Ukraine. The White House issued a statement that the U.S. "has no intention of using chemical weapons, period, under any circumstances."

CNN ANALYST BLASTS BIDEN'S OFF-THE-CUFF PUTIN REMARK: ‘A GIFT TO RUSSIAN PROPAGANDISTS’

On Friday, while speaking to American troops stationed in Poland, Biden suggested they would be sent to Ukraine as he was describing what they would witness on the ground. The White House issued a statement saying, "The president has been clear we are not sending U.S. troops to Ukraine and there is no change in that position."

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event at the Royal Castle, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Warsaw, Poland March 26, 2022. Slawomir Kaminski /Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS 

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event at the Royal Castle, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Warsaw, Poland March 26, 2022. Slawomir Kaminski /Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS  (Reuters)

Then on Saturday, during a speech in Warsaw, Biden made international headlines when he declared that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power," sounding the alarm among critics that he meant he supported a regime change or for Putin to be taken out. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The White House quickly released a statement saying, "The president’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region. He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change."

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.