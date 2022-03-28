CNN analyst blasts Biden's off-the-cuff Putin remark: 'A gift to Russian propagandists'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CNN's Kimberly Dozier made clear her disappointment in President Biden's speech in Warsaw, Poland over the weekend, calling it "indisciplined" and "a gift to Russian propagandists."

During a Monday appearance on "New Day," the liberal network's global affairs analyst blasted the speech, specifically criticizing Biden's call for regime change within Russia and arguing it would undermine his power in the future as Russian President Vladimir Putin would continue to maintain his position.

BIDEN'S ‘REGIME CHANGE’ SPEECH WORSENS RUSSIA-UKRAINE CRISIS, DISAPPOINTS ALLIES

Host Brianna Keilar began the segment by playing a video clip of the moment from the Saturday speech in which Biden called for the end of Putin's rule, as well as a video clip of Secretary of State Antony Blinken stating, in contrast to the former's speech, that the U.S. did not have a strategy for regime change in Russia.

Former Assistant Secretary of State Joel Rubin, appearing alongside Dozier, responded to the clip by defending Biden, claiming he spoke "from the heart," and that the speech was "a capstone of an incredibly successful week." He later admitted that it was "obviously" not American policy to conduct regime change.

Dozier, however, did not share the same sentiment.

"Well, I don’t think it’s obvious that regime change is not in U.S. policy when he says something like that," she said. "It was indisciplined. It was a speech where the world was watching and Biden handed a gift to Russian propagandists."

ATLANTIC WRITER SLAMS CNN FOR QUOTING BIDEN'S CALL FOR PUTIN TO BE REMOVED FROM POWER

Dozier argued it had been Putin's position all along that the war in Ukraine wasn't about its sovereignty, but rather that the U.S. wanted to change Russia's government. She stated that Biden's speech proved that for them.

She added that Biden's speech didn't necessarily ruin the other positive takeaways from his trip, such as strengthening the NATO alliance, but that he still said something on which he wasn't prepared to follow through.

"As Putin remains in power year after year from here on out, it becomes a way of undermining Biden's power. You said something that you didn't make happen. It was just sort of wishful thinking. So that’s why I was disappointed in it," she said.

The White House attempted to walk back Biden's remarks following the speech, denying he was calling for regime change.

"The President’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region. He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change," a White House official told Fox News Digital shortly after the speech concluded.

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.