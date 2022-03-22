House Democrat calls out Biden admin over potential Iran deal: 'Makes zero sense'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., told "Fox & Friends" Tuesday that the White House weighing to remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the terror list "makes zero sense." Gottheimer warned the Iranians will use billions freed up in a potential new Iran deal to "fund terror" through their proxy groups like Hezbollah and Hamas.

IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL WOULD MAKE BIDEN 'THE BIGGEST FUNDER OF TERRORISM IN THE WORLD': REP. JIM BANKS

JOSH GOTTHEIMER: My biggest concern is giving billions and billions of dollars and allowing the Iranians to suddenly sell all this oil and have money to fund terror. Whether that’s through the IRGC or through all their proxies that we know they fund whether that’s Hezbollah, Hamas, Palestinian Jihad, these are all forces in the region that have shown time and time again that they want to kill Americans, they want to attack our base. They want to attack our allies. So, the idea that we would suddenly unleash all these resources and remove sanctions on a clear terrorist-sympathizing country makes zero sense to me.

