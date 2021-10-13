Interpreter who helped rescue Biden escapes Afghanistan, says Taliban have 'no mercy'

An Afghan interpreter who helped rescue Joe Biden in 2008, Aman Khalili, finally escaped Afghanistan with the help of U.S. veterans after hiding for weeks in fear for his life. Khalili appeared on "Fox & Friends First" describing the dangers for U.S. allies in the war-torn nation amid the Taliban's "crackdown policies."

"For them, the life is very dangerous because the Taliban has crackdown policies. They do not have mercy for anybody, especially for people who worked with U.S. forces," Khalili said.

"We are infidel for the Taliban. They kill us without reason."

"They are scared and they are hiding somewhere and they do not have freedom to get out from their houses. … They are scared of the Taliban," Khalili explained.

While the State Department has suggested there are around 100 Americans stuck in Afghanistan as of mid-September, it remains unclear just how many U.S. citizens and American allies remain in the war-torn nation.

The Biden administration has come under fire for not doing enough to help citizens and allies escape. Despite this, many veterans groups have organized private efforts to rescue those who still wish to escape.

"There are a lot of people out there," Khalili stated. "They work with the U.S. forces in Afghanistan and still they are there."

Khalili explained there are many people in similar situations, including other Afghan interpreters who still need help leaving the nation.

"I asked Mr. President there are lots of people left behind like me," Khalili explained. "The president also stepped back and told the press he was going to evacuate all the people who were working with U.S. forces in Afghanistan."

"A lot of people are waiting and calling me and other people who got out of Afghanistan."

Khalili fled Afghanistan last week with his family and was able to arrive in Islamabad before flying to Doha. He described the treacherous journey to Pakistan traveling hundreds of miles to seek safety for him and his family.

"It was a very dangerous way and there were a lot of checkpoints," Khalili said.

In 2008, Khalili was part of a team that deployed to rescue a group of U.S. senators, including Joe Biden, after their Black Hawk helicopters were forced to land during bad weather.