West Point grad blasts Biden admin's weakness in talks with Taliban: 'Complete embarrassment'

West Point graduate Jeremy Hunt torched the Biden administration Monday for its repositioning of the United States with the Taliban, urging the White House to project strength after the Taliban made it clear it will not work with America to prevent the spread of extremism in Afghanistan.

"We have to be strong. As a military we have to project strength," Hunt stated. "That's what our enemies understand is strength, and unfortunately, the Biden administration has weakened us in so many different ways."

"We have no leverage in the region anymore," said Hunt. "And so it's just it's really kind of embarrassing position that the Biden administration has put us in."

Over the weekend, officials from the Taliban met with American officials in Doha for the first set of talks since the withdrawal of U.S. troops in August.

Topics included the safe passage of Americans and U.S. allies out of Afghanistan and the need to deter the nation from becoming a crockpot for extremism.

The Taliban pushed back on citing its ability to do so "independently" of the United States, despite the fact ISIS has carried out various attacks in recent weeks killing dozens of civilians.

"Anybody in their right mind does not trust the Taliban to do anything, but somehow the Biden administration is just saying we said enough strongly worded letters and certainly we can."

"I mean, this is a complete embarrassment."

Hunt also stressed the importance of having an "overall strategy" moving forward as uncertainty looms regarding the Taliban-controlled nation's future.

"We have to bring all of our strength to bear in terms of our military resources, all of our State Department resources, to come together to have a strategy that makes sense," Hunt stated.

It remains unclear just how many Americans and U.S. allies are still stranded in Afghanistan, but many veterans have formed private groups to help ensure they are able to flee to safety.

"The number one thing is bringing our own back home tonight to the United States of America. Look, that's got to be number one, and just doing that alone, when it seems that the Biden administration is completely incompetent, even on that front."