Biden ignores questions on failing COVID-19 policies

In a now familiar move, President Biden refused to answer questions shouted to him by reporters during his latest public appearance.

On Thursday, Biden announced his latest plan to distribute free high-quality masks to the American people following the rise in cases caused by the omicron variant of the coronavirus. This followed the White House’s previous plan to also mail out 500 million at-home coronavirus tests to Americans within the next few weeks.

When Biden finished his announcement, a reporter shouted "Mr. President, do you have a message for vaccinated Americans who are wondering why they should continue to restrict their activities given your health officials say most Americans will get COVID at some point?"

Biden dodged the question saying, "Folks, we’ll talk about that later. Come on, let’s go."

Rather than leave the press as he’s been known to do at public events, Biden stayed and repeatedly ignored several questions regarding his administration’s COVID-19 policies.

As the press was ushered out, NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell was heard saying "Maybe a press conference soon, Mr. President? We’d look forward to that."

Biden responded saying "Me too."

The Biden administration has been criticized numerous times for its latest COVID-19 policies, since Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign originally promised to "shut down" the virus. In a Thursday interview with Vice President Kamala Harris, she was unable to answer whether it’s time for the administration to pursue a new COVID strategy.

"It’s time for us to do what we have been doing, and that time is every day," Harris said. "Every day it is time for us to agree that there are things and tools that are available to us to slow this thing down. And so right now we know we still have a number of people that, that is in the millions of Americans who have not been vaccinated, and could be vaccinated, and we are urging them to get vaccinated because it will save their life."

