New York Times reporter declares Trump stared at her after she reported he fell asleep

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman said she noticed Donald Trump specifically staring at her after she reported he fell asleep in the courtroom during the hush money trial on Monday.

Haberman, who was part of the reporter pool in the courtroom, gave live updates on the trial and reported that Trump had fallen asleep in the courtroom.

"You were actually in the room for that. At one point, the pool said that he was glaring at you for several seconds. You had reported shortly before that, during a break, that he appeared to be falling asleep at one point, as that proceedings were getting tedious. Did you notice that?" host Kaitlan Collins asked.

Haberman said she did notice and added, "he made a pretty specific stare at me and walked out of the room."

TRUMP TRIAL: JURY SELECTION TO RESUME AFTER POSSIBLE JURORS EXCUSED FOR SAYING THEY COULD NOT BE IMPARTIAL

Haberman wrote on Monday that Trump had appeared to be sleeping and added, "his head keeps dropping down and his mouth goes slack." Minutes later, she had reported, "Trump has apparently jolted back awake, noticing the notes his lawyer passed him several minutes ago."

She claimed Trump didn't like when such things were reported on.

"I reported earlier that he had appeared to fall asleep. Now, we had seen him – I want to be clear that I’ve seen lots of people fall asleep in courtrooms. I’ve seen jurors fall asleep. I’ve seen judges fall asleep. If anyone falls asleep who’s a criminal defendant in a case, we’re going to report on it. But he doesn’t like when such things are reported and I’m guessing – I don’t know – that that’s what this was about," Haberman told CNN.

"I think that having to sit there and be captive while we all report on him is going to be deeply uncomfortable for him because he is somebody who likes to control things," she continued.

HUSH MONEY TRIAL JUDGE TEES UP RULING ON WHETHER TRUMP VIOLATED GAG ORDER, SHOULD PAY THOUSANDS

More than a dozen additional jurors have been excused from participating in the trial so far Tuesday, Fox News Digital reported.

The court started on Monday with 96 potential jurors, with roughly 50 being excused on Monday for saying they could not be impartial in the case, and an additional nine were removed for other reasons. That left roughly 35 candidates on Tuesday, and now 14 of those have been excused.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed a motion Tuesday to hold Trump in contempt of court, claiming he violated the gag order imposed upon him by publishing three social media posts relating to two known witnesses in his criminal trial — Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels.

Bragg is urging Manhattan Judge Juan Merchan to also warn Trump that "future violations" of the gag order can be punished "not only with additional fines, but also with a term of incarceration of up to thirty days."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.