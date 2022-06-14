Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Biden has filled admin with open border activists who 'do not care': Brandon Judd

National Border Patrol Council president sounds alarm on consequences of illegal immigration crisis

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Biden admin ‘permeated with activists’: Border Patrol representative Video

Biden admin ‘permeated with activists’: Border Patrol representative

National Border Patrol Council president Brandon Judd calls out White House ‘activists’ who ‘do not care’ about the border as the crisis continues to hurt American communities.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd criticized open border "activists" within the White House Tuesday for the migrant crisis at the southern border. On "America's Newsroom," Judd argued President Biden and his staff "do not care" about the issues created by illegal immigration like drug smuggling, human trafficking and economic strain so long as they achieve their political agenda. 

FEDERAL JUDGE STRIKES DOWN BIDEN ADMIN'S NARROWING OF ICE ARREST, DEPORTATION PRIORITIES

BRANDON JUDD: The White House is filled with activists. If you look at everybody that he has hired in the White House, a good number of those individuals are activists. Then you look at DHS itself and the political appointees within DHS - it's permeated with activists. And these are open border people. These are people that want this to continue. These are people that want to bring more and more migrants into the country. That's the problem that we face today is the political appointees want to push back, they want the open borders, they do not care about what's happening right now. 

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Biden ‘rewarding’ illegal immigrants: Border Patrol representative Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.