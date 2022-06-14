Biden has filled admin with open border activists who 'do not care': Brandon Judd

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd criticized open border "activists" within the White House Tuesday for the migrant crisis at the southern border. On "America's Newsroom," Judd argued President Biden and his staff "do not care" about the issues created by illegal immigration like drug smuggling, human trafficking and economic strain so long as they achieve their political agenda.

FEDERAL JUDGE STRIKES DOWN BIDEN ADMIN'S NARROWING OF ICE ARREST, DEPORTATION PRIORITIES

BRANDON JUDD: The White House is filled with activists. If you look at everybody that he has hired in the White House, a good number of those individuals are activists. Then you look at DHS itself and the political appointees within DHS - it's permeated with activists. And these are open border people. These are people that want this to continue. These are people that want to bring more and more migrants into the country. That's the problem that we face today is the political appointees want to push back, they want the open borders, they do not care about what's happening right now.

