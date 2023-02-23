The Biden family 'crossed the line' and a subpoena could be coming next, says Rep. Comer

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said Thursday the House Oversight Committee could soon subpoena documents related to Hunter Biden and the Biden family's business dealings. The chairman said on "Fox & Friends First" his committee is taking steps to make sure the subpoena would hold up in court after Biden's attorneys missed a Wednesday deadline to turn over the requested materials.

JAMES COMER: They continue to act like they don't understand why the House Oversight Committee would bother to request this information. They know exactly the reason that we're looking into this. They know about the family's influence peddling. They know that this family has crossed the line and they know this family's taking millions and millions of dollars from our adversaries for no good reason.

A spokesperson for the House Oversight Committee told Fox News Digital Wednesday that the committee had "received correspondence from the attorneys representing Hunter Biden and James Biden."

The committee this month asked Hunter Biden and business associate Eric Schwerin to turn over information and records related to Hunter’s foreign business dealings as Republicans probe whether members of the Biden family leveraged Joe Biden's position as vice president to ''sell access around the world."

Hunter Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, initially fired back at the committee’s request by saying it "lacks a legitimate legislative purpose."

Comer is also investigating potential links between Hunter Biden and the Chinese Communist Party. On Tuesday, he sent a letter to a letter to former U.N. General Assembly President Vuk Jeremic on his connection to the Biden family’s business dealings involving Patrick Ho, who is linked to China and was convicted on international bribery charges by the Department of Justice during the Trump administration.

Fox News' Brianna Herlihy and Kelly Laco contributed to this report.