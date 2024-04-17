Biden faces harsh criticism from Pennsylvania businesses, ex-union Democrat: 'I pray to God' he loses

Disillusioned with the Democratic Party he once supported, ex-union electrician and retired veteran Tony Milidantri says he's pledging his vote to former President Trump in hopes of seeing President Biden get the boot in November.

"To see everybody go against him [Trump], and what's happening to him? It's ridiculous. You have to be blind not to see what they're doing, and the Democrats get away with everything," he said Wednesday on "Fox & Friends First."

"They could do whatever they want to, say whatever they want."

Milidantri said he believes Trump has the "formula" to "bring the country back in line" and hopes others in the battleground state of Pennsylvania will agree when they cast their ballots.

"I hope not," he said when asked if he believes Biden will win the state again. "I pray to God he doesn't."

Biden, meanwhile, is slated to take his economic tour to Pittsburgh on Wednesday, visiting steelworkers to discuss his plans to support them and to call for higher tariffs on Chinese steel imports.

Polls currently show the nominees deadlocked in key battleground states, including the Keystone State, with Trump boasting a slight edge over Biden in a recent Fox News poll.

The state could be one of the most decisive this November. In Milidantri's circles, the choice is clear, however.

"I can't use that language on the air," he replied when asked what his friends have said about Biden.

"It really is pathetic to watch a man that they can't impeach because he's not capable of it, but yet he's capable of running our country. There's something wrong here. There's definitely something wrong," he continued.

Milidantri said his fellow retired veterans are tired of witnessing the country taking a downward turn, adding that he believes "we are turning into a third-world country."

Other Pennsylvanians are none too happy with the country's direction, according to interviews Fox News Digital conducted in Schnecksville on the heels of former President Trump's visit to the area on Saturday.

"Our costs are through the roof just to stay in business. From A-to-Z we didn't have this four years ago," said Al Anderson, a local business owner, adding, ""Of course, Bidenomics is nothing but printing money and creating inflation."

Ed Frack, another Schnecksville native who opened this first gym in the area just before Trump left office, a time he described as one of "growth."

"Things were just a little easier for businessowners," he said. "The younger generation is noticeably spending more money than my generation ever did."

Biden and Trump are currently engaged in a fight to win over voters in other swing states like Arizona, Georgia, Wisconsin, Nevada, Michigan and Virginia in addition to Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania State Sen. Jarrett Coleman, a Republican from the area, said voters in the area lack enthusiasm under Biden's watch compared to Trump's.

"President Biden was recently in Lehigh County touting Bidenomics -- the funny thing about Bidenomics is if it was working, the president wouldn't have to travel around the country convincing people it's working," he said.

