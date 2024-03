Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to argue that President Biden is in trouble in his looming rematch with former President Trump. Gingrich said economic worries and inflation are hurting Biden with independents, while the Israel-Hamas war fuels resentment on the far left.

TRUMP LEADS BIDEN AMONG HISPANICS, REGISTERED VOTERS OVERALL: POLL

NEWT GINGRICH: I think a lot of them will just stay home. They won't vote for Trump, but they just won't show up to vote at all, which hurts the Democrats on every level. The Senate races, the House races, the governor's races, as well as the presidency. But I also think Biden has two very different problems. He has a problem on his left, largely about the fact that he has supported Israel, and Israel is gradually destroying Hamas. And that's a problem with very specific people, for example, in Michigan. Then he has a problem with everybody because they go to the grocery store, they go to the gas station. Biden-ism isn't working. Bidenomics is beginning to resemble Herbert Hoover and I think as a result, Biden has got a huge problem when speeches don't change and advertising doesn't change, because people go to the store, and they say, in my own life, I know what he's doing to me, right? And if you'll notice, people consistently now say that they were better off personally, better off under Trump than they are under Biden. That's a devastating mountain for a candidate to try to climb.

Voters in a new poll who favored President Biden by 10 points in 2020 have shifted their support to former President Donald Trump, who now leads among the same voters by five points.

The poll, which was conducted by the New York Times and Siena College from Feb. 25 to 28, shows Trump with a 48-43 edge over Biden, a slightly larger lead than two-point edge the former president held in the same poll when it was conducted in December.

The lead comes despite many of the registered voters sampled indicating they voted for Biden in 2020, with 44% of respondents saying they voted for the president in the last election, compared to 33% who indicated they voted for Trump.

Meantime, the latest inflation numbers released by the Labor Department showed an unexpected rise for February.

Fox News' Michael Lee contributed to this report.