Pollster: Biden receives F grade from independents for Afghanistan speech

President Biden’s address to the nation on the unfolding situation in Afghanistan was met with low approval, according to Maslansky + Partners president Lee Carter.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends," the polling expert highlighted voters’ real-time reactions to the president’s speech, noting the most surprising response was Democrats’ disappointment.

"For the most part, when Biden speaks, they give him the benefit of the doubt. In this case, while they did give him some credit for what he said, they were really disappointed overall with the message," she said.

Biden claimed in his speech that "the buck stops with me" and said he wouldn’t shy away from responsibility. While the majority of Democrats liked this statement, independent voters gave him an "F" grade.

Carter relayed this message from an Independent voter: "We’re not mad that he did it. We are mad instead that he pulled out the troops in this way and put them in harm's way. So the buck does stop with him."

Biden’s explanation of the war in Afghanistan and reminder of his commitment to end U.S. involvement, however, received a "C" grade from Democrats. Carter said the low grade from Democrats and an "F" grade from both Republicans and Independents are again because the troop withdrawal was not conducted in the "right way."

"Many people said he honored his commitment, but he failed in honoring to do it in the right way," Carter told Fox News’ Steve Doocy. "It wasn't, again, that he did it. It was how he did it."

Carter said Biden left many key questions unanswered.

"People wanted to hear that he was going to operate swiftly, that he was going to protect the American people."

"People want to hear what he's going to do to fix it. There are so many unanswered questions," Carter said. "People have more questions left now than when he started his speech, and he didn't address what's most important to the American people."