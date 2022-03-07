Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Biden's energy policies exhibit a 'reckless disregard for reality': Rick Perry

Biden should stand up and admit is energy plan was wrong, says Perry

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Biden must push back on the climate crazies: Rick Perry Video

Biden must push back on the climate crazies: Rick Perry

Former energy secretary slams the president's energy agenda on 'Hannity.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Trump Energy Secretary Rick Perry joined "Hannity" Monday to address the Biden administrations reluctance to boost U.S. oil production as gas prices surge past $4 a gallon.

RICK PERRY: We knew this was coming as soon as we saw the Biden administration start putting a stop to our fossil fuel production in the United States. We knew that the Russians were going to use energy as a weapon. We talked about it ad nauseam over in Europe when we were delivering American liquefied natural gas. We were basically calling it "freedom gas" and that’s exactly what it was. We are seeing the reality of reckless disregard of reality, and that’s what this administration is doing. Reckless disregard for reality. The reality was, when you gave the Russians the weapon of energy, they were going to use it.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Russians using energy as a weapon against the US: Rick Perry Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.