Biden draws groans, mockery for stairs stumble: 'Almost sandbagged again!'

Social media users ripped into President Biden on Friday after he stumbled up some steps for an event in Philadelphia.

Biden’s latest trip occurred only moments before he gave a speech at the Tioga Marine Terminal touting his economic achievements – dubbed Bidenomics – and championing his administration’s green energy initiatives.

Biden started his approach to the podium passing and waving to locals. But once he finally got to the three steps leading to up to the outdoor stage, he lost his footing and stumbled twice before getting to the platform.

The incident was just the latest in a series of stumbles and falls Biden has endured during his time in the White House.

BIDEN TUMBLES DURING AIR FORCE COMMENCEMENT CEREMONY

In 2021, Biden was captured on video tripping up the stairs to Air Force One three times. He fell off his bike in 2022.

And in June this year, the president took a spill while onstage at the Air Force Academy commencement, tripping over a sandbag. He had to be helped up off the ground by U.S. Secret Service agents.

A clip of Biden’s latest trip garnered a lot of attention on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – Friday afternoon, with many users mocking Biden’s lack of coordination, and others lamenting that it makes the U.S. government look weak to its enemies.

BIDEN NEARLY STUMBLES EXITING AIR FORCE ONE, HOURS AFTER EXPOSED EFFORTS BY TEAM TO PREVENT MORE FALLS

Conservative commentator Tim Young made a sarcastic remark, writing, "Nothing will strike fear into hamas and Iran quite like Biden tripping up the steps AGAIN today..."

Breitbart’s Wendell Husebo quipped, "Almost sandbagged again!"

The Chris Plante Show X account posted, "Dementia Joe almost falls again!"

Conservative influencer Ryan Cunningham described the scene as "Biden’s fall on stage before his great fall from power."

"Another day, another fall," Texas talk radio host Chris Krok stated.

"Timcast" co-host Luke Rudkowski observed, "Biden Vs the stairs again."

Turning Point USA member Danny De Urbina summarized the situation, posting, "WATCH: A very small crowd just cheered for Joe Biden in awe of his accomplishment of walking up 3 steps as he trips up the stairs about 3 times in 5 seconds. Unreal and pathetic."

Conservative commentator Graham Allen mocked Biden by describing the incident as a sports rivalry: "Biden vs. STAIRS. PLACE YOUR BETS!!!!"

OutKick founder Clay Travis ripped the president, stating, "Joe Biden almost falls twice going up the stairs today. Don’t worry, guys, he’s totally got the double wars in Europe and the Middle East covered."

