Bill McGurn on Biden's door-to-door vaccine proposal: 'Americans bristle at the idea of force'

Fox News contributor Bill McGurn sat down with "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday to discuss President Biden's recent comments about a door-to-door plan to boost vaccination number for the coronavirus vaccine. Biden fell short of his 70% goal of having US citizens vaccinated by July 4th, with only 48% being vaccinated currently.

BIDEN ADMIN LAUNCHING 'DOOR-TO-DOOR' PUSH TO VACCINATE AMERICANS, SPARKS MAJOR BACKLASH

BILL McGURN: Modern liberalism seems to come down to bossing people around and not letting people make their own decisions. I know at my daughter’s college they are not saying you have to get it but they have a lot of if you don’t have the vaccine, you have to wear masks and so forth. Bill de Blasio was offering cheeseburgers. So much is based on force and Americans bristle at the idea of force.

It would be a lot different if we were using churches or groups that people knew but if it is going to be the government, I’m not sure it is going to have the effect they think it is going to have.

