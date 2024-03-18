Biden cracks jokes about his age, jabs at the press during Gridiron club dinner: 'Always underestimating me'

President Biden took some shots at presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump as well as the press during the annual Gridiron Club dinner and said the former president was "too old" and "mentally unfit."

"One candidate’s too old and mentally unfit to be president," he said, referring to Trump, during his speech at the event on Saturday. "The other guy’s me."

"I’ll keep my remarks just a few minutes less than my State of the Union. Kamala will stand up 83 times, because even the press has to admit: I crushed it. Granted, your expectations were so low, I just had to show up and remember who the president is. That’s the press, always underestimating me," he joked to the crowd of media and political figures.

The president also quipped about The New York Times, a frequent target of the White House for its coverage.

"There have been some bright spots in the media. I heard Wordle website is actually doing news now. You get that?" Biden said, "The New York Ti- — anyway —"

The Gridiron Club, a club for journalists, hosts an annual event that includes speeches and different skits, which are often used to poke fun.

The president also referenced Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell's decision to step down as Republican leader.

"But it was tough to see Mitch McConnell announce he’s stepping down as GOP leader. I hate to see a friend give up in his prime," Biden said.

The president also made some serious remarks, and vowed his administration was doing everything they can to bring home Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been declared wrongfully detained in Russia, as well as Austin Tice. Tice was abducted in Syria in 2012.

Biden also warned members of the press that democracy was at risk.

"Good journalism holds a mirror up to a country for us to reflect the good, the bad, the truth about who we are," Biden continued. "This is not hyperbole: We need you. We need you. Democracy is at risk, and the American people need to know. In fractured times, they need a context and a perspective. They need substance to match the enormity of the task."

Biden and Trump clinched their respective parties' nominations this month, setting up a rematch of their 2020 battle.

