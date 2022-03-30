Ending COVID asylum signals how unserious Biden is about stemming migrant flow at border: Hume

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume raised concerns as the Biden administration plans to lift COVID limitations on asylum claims in May on "Special Report" Wednesday.

BRIT HUME: It certainly is in the numbers as you point out are truly impressive. They're massive. And in these COVID-19 restrictions that were being used by the administration at the border to at least stem part of the tide of the influx of these illegal immigrants could easily be renewed. And when you got Dr. Fauci out there talking about people having a fourth shot, talking about the possibility we may need soon or sometime in the near future to reimpose restrictions of the kind that we previously had.

So as far as his administration's health experts are concerned, the COVID-19 pandemic is nowhere near over. So the reasons for lifting these restrictions, it seems to me, are the fact that they're planning to do it, I would say, is a sign of how unserious this administration is about stemming the flow of migrants into the country. Notice that everything you hear about this is all about how our administration is bracing for a huge influx, a new influx. You never hear about what they're doing to stop it.

