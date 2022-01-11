Biden-Cheney? Twitter melts down over NYT columnist's proposed 2024 ticket

Twitter was lit on fire Tuesday evening after New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman proposed a new VP for President Biden ahead of the 2024 election.

Friedman wrote a piece extensively focused on Israeli politics and the "most diverse national unity government in Israel’s history," something he suggested, "might be a harbinger for politics in the U.S."

NYT COLUMNIST DOUBLES DOWN ON DEFENDING RANDI WEINGARTEN AS A CHAMPION OF KEEPING SCHOOLS OPEN

"Is that what America needs in 2024 — a ticket of Joe Biden and Liz Cheney?" Friedman wondered. "Or Joe Biden and Lisa Murkowski, or Kamala Harris and Mitt Romney, or Stacey Abrams and Liz Cheney, or Amy Klobuchar and Liz Cheney? Or any other such combination. Before you leap into the comments section, hear me out."

The Times columnist elaborated on the mechanics that led to the 2021 ousting of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and how an Israeli coalition across party lines elevated "rightist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and left-of-center Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid" into power.

NEW YORK TIMES CEO APPEARS TO SWIPE BEN SMITH WHILE ANNOUNCING PAPER'S ACQUISITION OF THE ATHLETIC

He asked political scientist Steven Levitsky, who warned "democracy cannot afford for this Republican Party to win again" for failing to commit to democratic rules, if a Biden-Cheney ticket is "such a crazy idea."

"Not at all," Levitsky replied. "We should be ready to talk about Liz Cheney as part of a blow-your-mind Israeli-style fusion coalition with Democrats. It is a coalition that says: ‘There is only one overriding goal right now — that is saving our democratic system.’"

Critics on social media went absolutely bonkers in response to Friedman's proposed ticket.

"I'm dead," Pod Save America co-host Dan Pfeiffer reacted.

"Oh good grief this guy," radio host Erick Erickson wrote.

NEW YORK TIMES DRAGS CDC DIRECTOR WALENSKY FOR ‘FUMBLING’ COMMUNICATIONS, RELEASING ‘ABRUPT’ GUIDANCE

"The most storied institution in American journalism has given this man a high-paying job for life. And he farts this out," Rolling Stone editor-in-chief Noah Stachtman said, knocking the Times.

"The Hillary vs. Biden-Cheney primary is gonna be lit," Washington Post reporter Aaron Blake quipped.

"Why Liz and not Dick?" journalist Glenn Greenwald wondered, later adding, "Everything else to the side, it would be so hilarious if they got rid of Kamala in 2024 and replaced her with Liz Cheney."

"Find someone who looks at you the way pundits look at unity tickets," Inside Elections reporter Jacob Rubashkin tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Even for Friedman, this is pretty Friedman," RealClearInvestigations senior writer Mark Hemingway reacted.

"Love that basically every NYT columnist has decided to just go full self parody," freelance journalist Jon Walker wrote.

"Having a Cheney as vice-president -- what could go wrong?" The Nation columnist Jeet Heer asked.