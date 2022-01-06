New York Times drags CDC director Walensky for ‘fumbling’ communications, releasing ‘abrupt’ guidance

The New York Times is throwing Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Dr. Rochelle Walensky under the bus for the agency’s back and forth on confusing coronavirus guidance.

"With the virus throwing one curveball after another, changing advice from the CDC is a given," the Times reported Wednesday. "But Dr. Walensky’s critics say the CDC’s recommendations are sometimes so confusing or abruptly modified that they seem more like drafts than fully vetted proclamations."

The Times went on to point out Walensky’s various contradictions, including the latest amid the omicron variant spike which recommended that COVID-positive people are only required to isolate for five days instead of 10. Even though Walensky reportedly briefed White House officials on the new recommendation, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy took public issue with it.

"Nine days after the guidance was issued and a day after it was slightly modified to include some advice on testing, the C.D.C. was still having a hard time explaining itself," the Times wrote.

The article pointed out how President Biden vowed to restore trust in the CDC after the Trump administration had "tied the agency’s hands and manipulated its scientific judgments on the pandemic for political ends." But Biden and Walensky alike, they explained, have since been caught mishandling communication to the public.

"Mr. Biden has presided over a series of messaging failures that have followed a familiar pattern, with Dr. Walensky and her team making what experts say are largely sound decisions, but fumbling in communicating them to America," the Times stated.

The publication listed other fumbles made by Walensky – tagging her as a "highly-regarded" infectious disease expert with no background in government. This includes guidance to separate students in schools by six feet, then shortened to three feet one month later; not recommending teachers be vaccinated to reopen schools followed by the White House reacting that Walensky was speaking "in her personal capacity" next day; and her suggestion that vaccinated people do not have to wear masks in public only to revoke it two months later.

According to the Times and several administration officials, the issue lies between the CDC and the Biden administration’s failure to work together. But who to blame is allegedly a "matter of debate" as Walensky has been criticized for her lack of collaboration and the White House has been arguably too loose on the reins of "follow the science," going "too far in its hands-off, let-the-scientists-rule approach."

The Times did not hesitate to pull Fauci into the mix, criticizing the nation’s top infectious disease expert for publicly contradicting the CDC and further "muddying the waters."

"The handling of the isolation guidance was a case study in how to confuse the public," they wrote. "And the controversy is not over."

