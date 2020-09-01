Biden campaign mocked for presence in 'Animal Crossing', compared to Hillary's 'Pokemon Go to the polls' line

The Biden campaign was the butt of the joke on Tuesday after it unveiled its latest push to reach young voters.

The Verge reported that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are attempting to mark their ground on the virtual territory in the popular Nintendo Switch video game "Animal Crossing: New Horizons."

In the game, players are able to download campaign yard signs to put on their properties. The signs include the classic "Biden Harris," and "Team Joe," as well as a "Joe" Pride logo.

A Biden campaign director told The Verge, “Animal Crossing is a dynamic, diverse, and powerful platform that brings communities together from across the world. It is an exciting new opportunity for our campaign to engage and connect Biden-Harris supporters as they build and decorate their islands.”

“As we enter the final campaign stretch towards November, this is one way we are finding new creative and innovative ways to meet voters where they are and bring our supporters together," said Christian Tom, director of Biden campaign digital partnerships.

While it's unclear how popular this new campaign effort is among "Animal Crossing" players, critics mocked the Democratic ticket.

"Joe Biden's campaign has now spent more time in an alternate reality than they have in Wisconsin," Trump campaign deputy communications director Zach Parkinson quipped.

"Are there press conferences in Animal Crossings?" RealClearNews correspondent Philip Wegman asked.

"Welp. Way to ruin the only nice thing about the pandemic, Joe," Columbia Journalism Investigations project editor Stephen Sterling reacted.

"Instead of Medicare for All and Green New Deal, how about Animal Crossing yard signs? That’ll excite the youths!" The Hill's Krystal Ball exclaimed.

Many critics compared Biden's "Animal Crossing" push to Hillary Clinton's infamous "Pokemon Go to the polls" zinger during the 2016 campaign, when that mobile game was all the rage among young people.

"Oh god it's the 2020 version of Pokemon Go To The Polls," Politico reporter Tina Nguyen declared.

"Pokemon Go To Left On Healthcare," The Young Turks' Emma Vigeland pleaded the candidates.

"Animal Crossing the street to the polls," comedian Mike Drucker joked.

