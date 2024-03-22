Biden has 'big problems' with voters of color as support reaches 'historic low,' analyst warns

President Biden has "big problems" with voters of color, one election analyst warned on Friday, as new polling shows Biden's support has shrunk dramatically among voters of color in Michigan.

CNN elections analyst Harry Enten broke down the poll results which found Biden's lead over former President Trump among voters of color in Michigan had dropped from a 62-point advantage in 2020 to a 21-point advantage in the new March poll conducted by SSRS for CNN.

"Look at that advantage today. It has been sliced by a third," Enten remarked.

"This decline in support for Joe Biden among voters of color in Michigan is something we've been seeing in state after state after state and nationally as well, where he‘s got some big problems," he said of the national trend.

TRUMP LEADS BIDEN AMONG VOTERS WHO FAVORED BIDEN BY 10 POINTS IN 2020: POLL

Numerous media reports and polls have shown Latino and Black voters are dissatisfied with Biden's leadership on the economy.

Recent polling from The New York Times and Siena College found Trump holds a six-point lead over Biden among Hispanic voters.

The same poll also showed voters who favored Biden by ten points in 2020 have shifted to support Trump, giving him a five-point advantage heading into the November election.

Enten called this dramatic shift in allegiance among these voters "historic" for a Democratic president.

"This is a historic low amount of support for a Democratic presidential candidate among voters of color. And it seems to be happening across the board," he continued.

TRUMP LEADS BIDEN AMONG HISPANICS, REGISTERED VOTERS OVERALL: POLL

Trump has also gained a lead among all registered voters in the state, where he holds an eight-point advantage over Biden at 50% to 42%, the CNN poll said.

The two presidential candidates are in a dead-even race in Pennsylvania, where Biden also won in 2020, according to the same poll.

Fox News' Michael Lee contributed to this report.