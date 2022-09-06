Biden appoints ex-Clinton aide John Podesta as new climate adviser, sparking scathing social media reactions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Twitter users voiced outrage after the Biden White House announced Friday that former Clinton campaign manager and Obama counselor John Podesta will assume the role of senior advisor to the President for clean energy innovation and implementation.

"We are fortunate that John Podesta will lead our continued innovation and implementation. His deep roots in climate and clean energy policy and experience at senior levels of government mean we can truly hit the ground running to take advantage of the massive clean energy opportunities in front of us," President Biden said in a statement tacked onto the press release.

The move elicited shockwaves from conservative voices on Twitter, reinvigorating critiques of Podesta's leaked emails from a 2016 WikiLeaks release and pointing to alleged corruption within the Biden administration.

"Corruption 101," tweeted former Texas House candidate Patrick McGuinness.

Republican strategist CJ Pearson ripped Podesta as a "Clinton crony" in his own reaction, echoing the label from other conservatives across the platform.

Some pointed out the staggering $370 billion climate spending fund Podesta will oversee in his new role, including Becker News chief editor and CEO Kyle Becker, who tweeted articles on the former Clinton aide with the caption, "Meet John Podesta. He is a veteran political operative. He is now Biden's climate adviser. He will manage a $370 billion climate slush fund. Meet John's brother Tony Podesta. He was paid $500,000 by BLACKLISTED Chinese firm Huawei to lobby the Biden White House. Any questions?"

Actor Britt Griffith quote tweeted Becker, labeling Podesta's appointment to the role as evidence of the "level of corruption" going on in Washington, D.C.

Meanwhile, leftist Twitter users praised Biden's decision, touting Podesta as well-suited for the position while claiming that climate funds are "in good hands."

After serving as chief of staff to former President Bill Clinton and as counselor to former President Barack Obama, Podesta entered the spotlight for emails WikiLeaks allegedly retrieved and published from his private Gmail account in 2016 while serving as former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's campaign manager.

The incident sparked accusations that Russian intelligence officials were working to sway the 2016 election in former President Donald Trump's favor.