Media
Published

Biden aide called out for dodging questions on document scandal: 'Why the continued trickle of disclosure'?

CNN's Victor Blackwell called Bedingfield out on her claims of 'transparency'

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
CNN host calls out White House Comms Director for claiming 'transparency' in Biden's document scandal Video

CNN host calls out White House Comms Director for claiming 'transparency' in Biden's document scandal

CNN host Victor Blackwell called out White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield on Monday for claiming they were being transparent with President Biden's document scandal.

White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield dodged multiple questions about President Biden's document scandal on Tuesday despite claiming they're being transparent. 

CNN host Victor Blackwell asked Bedingfield about the FBI's search of the Penn Biden Center's offices in November after the initial documents were discovered before the midterm elections. 

She referred him to the Department of Justice (DOJ) and said the White House has been "cooperative and transparent from the outset." 

"So, Kate, you're claiming transparency, but I'm bringing this to you, you aren't bringing it to me. This happened in mid-November. If you are indeed being transparent, why the continued trickle of disclosure around these classified documents?" Blackwell followed up. 

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield dodged  more questions on Biden's document scandal during an appearance on CNN on Monday. 

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield dodged  more questions on Biden's document scandal during an appearance on CNN on Monday.  (Screenshot/CNN/CNNNewsroom)

BIDEN, TRUMP, PENCE UNDER SCRUTINY FOR CLASSIFIED RECORDS, POTENTIALLY COMPLICATING 2024 WHITE HOUSE BIDS

The president's think tank was searched by the FBI in mid-November after the initial discovery of documents with classified markings. The president's team was fully aware of the search and gave their consent to the FBI. 

First reports of the initial discovery of documents were not made public until early January.

Bedingfield insisted they have released several statements from the White House and Biden's personal attorneys. 

"This is a process that plays out. We are responsive to the Justice Department’s request. We have been clear from the outset that the president will cooperate with every request the Justice Department has, and we have put out multiple statements describing that process," she continued. 

President Biden walks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, and then on to New York. 

President Biden walks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, and then on to New York.  (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

BIDEN DOCS: WHITE HOUSE REQUESTED FBI SEARCH THAT UNCOVERED LATEST BATCH OF CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS

The White House has refused to answer most questions regarding the document scandal and refers any inquires about it to the DOJ or the White House Counsel. 

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has claimed the White House has been transparent about the discovery of classified documents despite knowing about it since early November.  

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily press briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2023. 

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily press briefing in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2023.  (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

A reporter asked Jean-Pierre on Jan. 12 if their decision to not disclose this to the public until months after the inital discvoery undercuts their claims of transparency.

"But here's the thing. They were transparent," Jean-Pierre said. "There was transparency in doing what you're supposed to do when these items were discovered." 

On Wednesday, the FBI searched Biden's Rehoboth Beach, Delaware home as part of the ongoing investigation. 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.