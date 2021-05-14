Biden COVID adviser pressed by Bill Hemmer on new mask guidance: 'What changed' since last week?

The Biden administration defended the timing of the CDC's recommendation that fully-vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks in most settings on Friday, after some critics suggested the decision was "political."

Senior White House adviser for COVID-19 response Andy Slavitt told "America's Newsroom" that an "exponential" drop in cases, new data on vaccine effectiveness and children over the age of 12 now being eligible to be vaccinated led to the new guidance announced Thursday.

"I know it's a shock to people," Slavitt said. "Some will say it should have been done long ago. Others are telling us they're not quite sure how to adjust to it. But the bottom line is they found evidence which tells them that you don't need to wear a mask if you're vaccinated. And if you are, you're still in danger and you should wear a mask."

Earlier in the morning on "Fox & Friends," former White House coronavirus testing czar Admiral Brett Giroir said the decision was motivated by "political direction" while Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, called the move "poll-driven."

Anchor Bill Hemmer pressed Slavitt on the rapid change in mask guidance: "Thirty-six hours ago, the head of the CDC said no change and Dr. Fauci pretty much said the same thing as well. Seven days ago, they were telling 12-year-olds to wear a mask at summer camp in July. I mean, that really is a swap."

Slavitt pointed to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky's grilling from Senate Republicans earlier in the week on COVID-19 guidance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If they wanted to do this politically conveniently, wouldn't she have done this before the hearing so she didn't have to take the tough questions, rather than after?" he asked.

"Their job isn't to be popular. They try to follow the science. Our job at the White House is just to let them follow the science and take what comes and try to explain it as best we can to the American public."