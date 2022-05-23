Biden admin should use Title 42 ruling to do 'right' by American people: Brandon Judd

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd urged the Biden administration Monday to use a federal judge's ruling that prohibits the lifting of Title 42 "in their favor" as the border crisis continues. Judd argued the White House is not doing enough to mitigate the crisis on "America's Newsroom" because it is "stacked with open border activists."

JUDGE'S HALT OF TITLE 42 REPEAL GETS BIDEN ADMIN, DEMS OUT OF TRICKY POLITICAL SITUATION

BRANDON JUDD: This is a serious situation that is killing United States citizens, and this administration isn't doing anything about it because they're so stacked with open border activists in the White House. They have to push back against that. They have to take this judge's ruling and use it in their favor... In the favor of the American public to push back and actually do what's right by us.

