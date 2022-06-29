Biden admin. ripped for 'flat out lie' on border security: Every Biden policy 'results in death'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick slammed the Biden administration for lax border policies on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday, calling out press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's "flat out lie" that the U.S. southern border is closed and saying the administration has a "culture of death."

BIDEN SLAMMED AS ‘SNOB FROM DELAWARE’ WHO IGNORES TEXAS WHILE BORDER DETERIORATES

LT. GOV. DAN PATRICK: When I hear Jean-Pierre make that statement that the border is closed, I can't say anything other than this: That's just a flat-out lie. She's lying to the American people. Biden still hasn't been to the border. Kamala Harris, it was a joke trip a year ago when she went to El Paso. They have not seen it for themselves, but, you know, they're getting reports from Border Patrol. They know it's wide open. We set a record last month of 239,000. There's another 50 or 60,000 got-aways, people that we can't catch. Then, of course, there are all the people that cross that we don't see. I've been saying, Dana, for years in my speeches, people should not have to come to America in the back of an 18-wheeler and die.

I've been saying that forever. This is an administration that is a culture of death. Every policy that they have results in death, whether it's soldiers in Afghanistan, whether it's people on the street, innocent victims of criminals who are running amok on our streets, whether it's these 51 hapless souls who died, a terrible death, these poor people that died in the back of that truck, or whether it's now a plan by the Biden administration to set up abortion camps so that they can take more babies' lives. Everything this administration touches results in death. And these 51 people who died are on their hands, and Jean-Pierre is just unbelievable. She will look America in the eye and say the border is secure.

