Biden admin is continuing the Obama admin's 'war on whistleblowers': Glenn Greenwald

Independent journalist Glenn Greenwald sounded off on the "war on whistleblowers" on "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino."

GLENN GREENWALD: If you go back to the Obama administration, I think one of the most overlooked parts of what they did was they waged an actual war on press freedom not by insulting Jim Acosta and Wolf Blitzer like Trump did, but by bringing out this 100-year-old law, the Espionage Act, and using it to prosecute more whistleblowers than all previous administrations combined.

A 100-year-law designed by Woodrow Wilson to punish and criminalize opposition to U.S. involvement in World War I — that's what they used. Obviously, Biden was part of that. And this war on whistleblowers has continued, and you're absolutely right. The only people who get the "whistleblower" title are people who advance the political interest of the U.S. media and the Democratic Party, which is the same thing.

