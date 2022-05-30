Biden slammed for claiming there's 'no rational basis' for 9mm bullets: ‘We’re banning handguns now?’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden faced a new round of backlash on Twitter for his comments on gun control legislation and 9mm ammo on Memorial Day.

Speaking with reporters outside the White House, Biden told about his efforts to work on gun control legislation with Republicans in Congress following the deadly Uvalde school shooting. While Biden admitted that his executive options are limited, he suggested that 9mm bullets have no "rational basis" to be used for self-defense.

"The .22 caliber bullet will lodge in the lungs and we can get it out. A 9mm bullet blows the lung out of the body. The idea of a high caliber weapon, there is simply no rational basis for it in terms of self-protection, hunting," Biden said.

He also added, "And remember, in the Constitution, the Second Amendment was never absolute. You couldn’t buy a cannon when the Second Amendment was passed. You couldn’t go out and purchase a lot of weapons."

BIDEN CALLS 9MM ‘HIGH-CALIBER WEAPONS,’ SUGGESTS BANNING THEM

According to the ATF’s Annual Firearms Manufacturing & Export Report, pistols produced in 9mm comprised of approximately 56.8% of new pistols produced in 2019, making up about 42% of pistols produced between 2010 and 2020.

Various Twitter users pointed out the popularity of 9mm bullets on Monday while attacking Biden.

"We’re banning handguns now?" RealClearInvestigations senior writer Mark Hemingway wrote.

Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy tweeted, "Biden is targeting the most popular caliber in America."

MSNBC COLUMN ARGUES THERE IS NO CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO OWN A GUN

The Spectator contributing editor Stephen Miller wrote, "Going after 9mm means going after hand guns. Not just rifles. Have fun."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden has frequently claimed that the Second Amendment is "not absolute," though the White House has insisted he is not planning to do anything about the Second Amendment itself. In addition, he has often repeated the debunked claim that people were barred from owning cannons when the amendment was passed.

Biden’s comments came one day after the president and First Lady visited Uvalde, Texas, to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the Robb Elementary school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers. He has since repeatedly called for more gun control legislation.