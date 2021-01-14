Bevan: Trump impeachment conviction 'never going to happen' without 'massive shift' among Senate GOP

President Trump is unlikely to be convicted in any Senate impeachment trial, even after ten House Republicans joined with House Democrats to vote for the rebuke, RealClearPolitics co-founder Tom Bevan told "Bill Hemmer Reports" Thursday.

"It's never going to happen," Bevan told host Bill Hemmer. "To get to the number that you'd need to remove him from office, you'd have to have a massive shift in terms of the number of senators that would vote for this."

Bevan added that Republican votes to convict the president of the "incitement of insurrection" article" could come from Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah.

In addition, Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., -- who is retiring in 2022 -- previously told Fox News that Trump committed "impeachable offenses" in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and also called on him to resign.

COMEY SAYS BIDEN SHOULD CONSIDER PARDONING TRUMP

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb, who has had a hot-and-cold relationship with the president, told CBS News recently that he would "consider" the House article of impeachment.

Bevan also responded to former FBI Director Jim Comey's statement that President-elect Joe Biden should consider offering Trump a pardon.

"Donald Trump, he's not a genius but he might figure out if he accepts a pardon, it's an admission of guilt, the United States Supreme Court has said. I don't know if he would accept a pardon, but as part of healing the country and getting us to a place to focus on things that are going to matter the next four years, I think Joe Biden has to at least think about that," said Comey.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bevan said in response that Biden should instead tell Senate leadership to put a stop to impeachment proceedings in order to "lower the temperature."

"That would be the smarter move politically I think," he said. "In terms of offering Trump a pardon, you know, that might be a tough sell with members of his political base and rank-and-file Democrats."