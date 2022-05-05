Betsy DeVos rips Randi Weingarten for 'trying to gaslight' Americans on school closures

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos accused American Federation for Teachers President Randi Weingarten of gaslighting Americans on pandemic schools closures, Thursday, telling "America’s Newsroom" that the union leader is trying to "rewrite history" on the delayed reopening of schools.

RANDI WEINGARTEN HIT FOR LACK OF SELF-AWARENESS AFTER COMMENT ON SCHOOL CLOSURES: 'PARENTS AREN'T DUMB'

BETSY DEVOS: She is just trying to gaslight the American people, but we’re wiser than that. As early as late August, September 2020, way over a year and a half ago, she took the time to say we’re ready — teachers were ready to go back to schools if it was safe but it was Trump and DeVos who with their political B.S. made them think otherwise. So, she's trying to rewrite history, and it is absolutely ridiculous and wrong. And it again is covering the failings of a system that has failed thousands and millions and millions of kids.

