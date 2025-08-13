Beto O'Rourke compares 2025 America to 1933 Germany and 'can only imagine the history books'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke remarked how he "can only imagine the history books" that will be written about the people of 2025, and likened it to 1933 Germany on Wednesday.

The Democrat appeared with Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., on the governor's podcast "This is Gavin Newsom," where he commented on Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton investigating his Powered by People PAC for allegedly violating the law by assisting Texas state Democrats' travel out of the state to avoid a quorum during a redistricting standoff.

O’Rourke lauded the efforts of the Texas Democrats, calling them some of the "very last lines of defense" of democracy.

By contrast, he predicted Republicans, and by extension, the Trump administration, would be remembered similarly to the rise of the Nazi Party in Germany.

"I can only imagine the history books written 100 years from now looking at the people of 2025," O’Rourke said. "It's the way, you know, you and I when we were in school, we're looking at the people in Germany in 1933. That guy's named chancellor in January of that year. In 53 days, he has destroyed German democracy."

He continued, "The parliament or the congress, their legislature, passed these enabling laws just like the Republicans are doing in Congress today that said anything you want, you go out and do it. And he goes from being this buffoonish, clownish thug who can barely hold power to the undisputed master and dictator of the German people. And I know this s--- doesn't repeat, but it sure as hell rhymes."

O’Rourke has frequently compared President Donald Trump and his administration to Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party. In 2019, O’Rourke attacked Trump’s family separation policy at the border and accused him of calling all immigrants an "infestation."

"Now, I might expect someone to describe another human being as an infestation in the Third Reich. I would not expect it in the United States of America," O’Rourke said.

He defended his comments days later saying, "Calling human beings an infestation is something that we might've expected to hear in Nazi Germany... Describing immigrants — who have a track record of committing violent crimes at a lower rate than native-born Americans — as rapists and criminals. Seeking to ban all Muslims — all people of one religion — what other country on the face of the planet does that kind of thing?"

In 2021, O'Rourke also warned the U.S. could become Nazi Germany within 10 years despite Trump losing the 2020 election.

Fox News Digital broke the news earlier that day that Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, has called for the Justice Department to also investigate O’Rourke’s PAC for potentially violating the law by raising funds for Texas Democrats fleeing the state.