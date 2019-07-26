Bernie Sanders' campaign releases ad slamming MSNBC analyst for saying he makes her 'skin crawl'

The presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., released an ad on Thursday offering a fiery response to an MSNBC commentator who said earlier this week that he makes her "skin crawl" and that she doesn't seem him as a "pro-woman candidate."

Weighing in last weekend on the upcoming Democratic debates, MSNBC legal analyst Mimi Rocah said she was looking forward to seeing Sanders and his progressive colleague, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on the same stage, but also questioned why female voters would support his candidacy over hers.

"I’m not the political analyst here, but just as a woman, probably considered a somewhat moderate Democrat ... Bernie Sanders makes my skin crawl," Rocah told the panel. "And I can’t even identify for you what exactly it is. But I see him as sort of a not-pro-woman candidate. And so, having the two of them there -- like, I don’t understand young women who support him. And I’m hoping having him next to her will help highlight that.”

The critique didn't sit well with the Sanders camp.

"What I have to say to that is that it is wrong all day long and it is very anti-feminist," Sanders campaign co-chairwoman Nina Turner said in a new ad.

In a rebuke to Rocah, she touted feminist Gloria Steinem declaring Sanders an "honorary woman" in the '90s, and his record on providing health care for women.

Several other female supporters vouched for the 2020 candidate in the ad.

"So let's be real. Sen. Bernie Sanders is as pro-woman as they get," Turner said, urging supporters to share their stories about why they back the Vermont senator, whom she praised as pro-woman, but more importantly ... pro-humanity."