Bongino rips liberals like Bernie Sanders, AOC, Squad members for supporting Hamas terrorists

Fox News contributor Dan Bongino said liberals in Congress, like Sen. Bernie Sanders and The Squad, are supporting a "bloodthirsty terrorist group" in Hamas that is launching rockets into civilian areas of Israel.

DAN BONGINO: This is not complicated to understand. Only if you're dense or a liberal are you having a tough time with what’s going on right now. It reminds me of Golda Meir's famous line: ‘We can forgive you for killing our children, but we can never forgive you for making us kill yours.’ Digest that for a second. That’s what’s happening right now.

Israel did not engage in an unprovoked attack on civilian areas in Palestinian-controlled territories. That’s not what happened, guys, that’s not what happened … Hamas, who AOC, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar and apparently Bernie Sanders support, are bloodthirsty terrorists who question the Jewish state's right to exist. Guys, reason and logic, that means they want Jews dead. That sounds kind of bad.

These are the people up in Congress, this is what they support, a bloodthirsty terrorist group which launches deadly rockets into civilian areas of Israel, because there was a landlord-tenant dispute. … Didn’t work in the court? Let’s launch 3,000 rockets into civilian areas in Israel. Yeah, that sounds fair … if you’re a lunatic.

