Ben Shapiro's message to looters: 'You're not honoring George Floyd's memory ... by stealing a TV'

An "angry" Ben Shapiro spent Monday's "Ben Shapiro Show" podcast responding to the ongoing chaos and violent protests stemming from the death of George Floyd, which has lead to at least eight deaths, dozens of injuries, hundreds of arrests, and the destruction of buildings and businesses across the country.

WHAT IS ANTIFA, THE FAR-LEFT GROUP TIED TO VIOLENT PROTESTS?

"If you are a rioter, if you are a looter, you are human scum," Shapiro declared Monday. "You're doing nothing for society, what you are acting on is not 'justified anger,' you're a piece of crap, and you should be arrested ... prosecuted."

ATLANTA BUSINESS OWNER 'LOST EVERYTHING' AFTER BUSINESS WAS LOOTED, DESTROYED

Floyd, a black man, died on May 25, shortly after a white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, was seen kneeling on Floyd's neck in a now-viral video. People across the nation have taken to the streets in the subsequent days -- some to demand that additional arrests be made and charges be filed in Floyd's death, others to demand policing and criminal justice reforms.

Beginning Thursday in Minneapolis and continuing Friday across the nation, peaceful protests in the daytime turned to violent riots after sundown, culminating in a weekend of carnage.

"There's an argument some are making which is that 'the people who riot and loot are somehow an outgrowth of justified anger, that somehow smashing a store window makes you some sort of hero in society," Shapiro said. " It's bulls---. This is not the behavior of a civilized country."

"You're doing nothing for society, what you are acting on is not 'justified anger,' you're a piece of crap, and you should be arrested." — Ben Shapiro

GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS IN NYC TURN VIOLENT: OFFICERS PUNCHED, PELTED, MORE THAN 40 PEOPLE ARRESTED

He continued, "And don't tell me that the behavior in George Floyd's situation was uncivilized. I agree [that Chauvin was wrong]," Shapiro yelled. "We all agree! We're all on the same page. Everyone agrees on this, but using this as an excuse to go destroy the Lincoln Memorial ... to beat business owners outside their business, and to do it on the basis of race...," he trailed off.

President Trump and Attorney General William Barr have pointed fingers at the far-left group Antifa, for hijacking the protests and organizing the dangerous escalation.

Shapiro said rioters who are looting under the guise of protesting police brutality and racial injustice are doing nothing to honor Floyd's memory, and are just a "piece of s--t."

HISTORIC MINNEAPOLIS RESTAURANT BURNED DOWN BY RIOTERS DAYS BEFORE REOPENING

"You're not honoring George Floyd's memory or doing anything good for America or fighting police brutality by stealing a TV," he said. "If you're stealing a TV on the back of the killing of an innocent black man you're a bad person."

Shapiro had one final message to celebrities and members of the media who he said are glorifying the rioters:

"If you're defending this behavior, you're part of the problem."