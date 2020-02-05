Ben Shapiro mimics Pelosi by ripping up Democratic talking points

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro mocked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's meltdown during President Trump's third State of the Union address Tuesday after she dramatically ripped up her copy of the speech, putting her disdain for the president on full display.

"Very big week for the President of the United States and last night, the Democrats blew it in a massive, massive way," Shapiro said on "The Ben Shapiro Show" Wednesday.

"Let me just explain what the Democrats' week has gone like. It's been a crap week for them," he continued.

In his typical satirical fashion, Shapiro proceeded to rip up pieces of paper bearing various messages, mimicking Pelosi's dramatic scene.

"First, there was the Democrats' bump in Iowa. Remember that was gonna happen? They were gonna get big publicity?" Shapiro said as he tore up a paper with the words "Democrats bump in Iowa" written in bold sharpie before the camera.

"Then, there was the Democrats' impeachment effort. Remember that was gonna go great for them? They were gonna impeach the President of the United States and that was gonna give them a big bump because everyone was gonna see how corrupt Trump was?" Shapiro went on.

"Well today, they're taking that final vote in the Senate," he said as he tore into another paper titled "Democrats' impeachment effort." (The Senate voted to acquit Trump on both articles of impeachment hours later.)

Shapiro continued, mocking the Democrats' commitment to "restore honor and dignity and decency to the White House" as he shredded the next paper in his pile, titled "The Democrats looking like adults."

"You know what all of this adds up to?" he asked, picking up the final paper in his pile. "The Democrats' 2020 chances."

"If the Donald Trump of last night shows up," Shapiro concluded, "not only is he going to win, he's going to win big."