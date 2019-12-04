Expand / Collapse search
2020 Presidential Election
Published

Ben Shapiro mocks the end of Kamala Harris' 'groundbreaking' candidacy

By Nick Givas | Fox News
Sen. Kamala Harris pulls out of 2020 Democratic race

Reaction from Fox News contributor Richard Fowler and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Following Sen. Kamala Harris', D-Calif., withdrawal from the 2020 presidential race, Ben Shapiro mocked the California Democrat on his podcast Monday, and sarcastically referred to her as a "groundbreaking candidate."

"What a groundbreaking candidate she was," he said. "To rise from her history as a person who benefited from busing so she could rip on Joe Biden, to being attorney general of the state where she didn't do her job, to being a senator where she didn't do her job -- to being a presidential candidate who didn't do her job so she'll go back to being a senator. What a tremendous career arc."

Shapiro also poked fun at Harris on Twitter by comparing her to the Joker, because of her tendency to laugh loudly at her own jokes.

"Kamala Harris' next job: playing the Joker. Nobody can top her bizarrely inappropriate laughter. Nobody. Not Mark Hamill, not Joaquin Phoenix, not Heath Ledger. Nobody," he tweeted.

KAMALA HARRIS DROPS OUT OF PRESIDENTIAL RACE

He also accused her of lying and lacking integrity, despite her claims to the contrary.

"She didn't leave with integrity. She didn't speak the truth," he said. "She lied about her own busing policy. She lied about her own Medicare policy, like a thousand times.

"And no one liked her. She was really irritating and she laughed bizarrely at her own jokes," Shapiro continued.

HARRIS' 2020 EXIT LEAVES POTENTIALLY ALL-WHITE DEBATE, CAUSING CONSTERNATION AMONG DEMS

Harris addressed her supporters with a Monday tweet, expressing regret, but promising to continue her fight for justice.

"To my supporters, it is with deep regret—but also with deep gratitude—that I am suspending my campaign today," she wrote. "But I want to be clear with you: I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people."

Nick Givas is a reporter with Fox News. You can find him on Twitter at @NGivasDC.