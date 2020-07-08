Ben Shapiro says DeSean Jackson posts show anti-Semitism is 'last hatred that is allowed' in US

The lack of outrage from many on the left over anti-Semitic social media posts by Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson sums up the hypocrisy of the "cancel culture" mob, Ben Shapiro said Wednesday.

"Everyone will be canceled unless you're on the full-on woke left, in which case you can say anything," "The Ben Shapiro Show" host told listeners. "You can literally quote Hitler."

DESEAN JACKSON ON ANTI SEMITIC POSTS: 'DIDN'T MEAN IT TO THE EXTENT YOU GUYS TOOK IT'

Jackson came under fire after sharing a quote on his Instagram account which he attributed to Adolf Hitler. The quote said that Jewish people "will blackmail America. [They] will extort America," he wrote, adding that "their plan for world domination won't work if the Negroes know who they were."

On Tuesday, the Eagles put out what Shapiro called a "ridiculous" statement saying that they were "disappointed" by Jackson's post -- but stopped short of announcing any disciplinary action.

ICE CUBE ACCUSED OF SHARING ANTI-SEMITIC IMAGES ON TWITTER

"Lets put it this way," Shapiro said pointedly. "If DeSean Jackson were White and quoted Hitler, how long do you think he’d be in the NFL?

"As long as you're on the right side, you'll never be canceled," he went on, “but if you’re on the proper woke side of the aisle, like Ice Cube, you can be as anti-Semitic as you want to be."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The last hatred that is allowed in the United States is hatred of Jews," Shapiro said.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.