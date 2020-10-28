Ben Shapiro calls Biden a 'gateway drug to radicalism', not a return to normalcy

Joe Biden has based his presidential campaign on a promise to restore "normalcy" if he unseats President Trump, but the former vice president will act as nothing more than "a gateway drug to radicalism," Ben Shapiro argued Wednesday.

"He's been campaigning as Captain Return to Normalcy, that I am a return to all things that are good and steady in American life,'" the "Ben Shapiro Show" host told listeners.

"One of the reasons that Donald Trump was elected in the first place was because the old normal was not very good," Shapiro observed. "It turns out that the old normal, which was filled with corrupt politicians like Joe Biden, was ... filled with politicians who were going to basically follow the diktats of the radical left."

Biden has repeatedly pushed back against Republican efforts to tie him to the party's progressive wing — even as some Democrats pledge to make radical changes should they win control of the White House and both chambers of Congress.

What makes Biden particularly "dangerous," Shapiro said, is that he has previously "switched every position he has ever held on a major issue.

"The man moves with the wind," the host warned. " He is not a principled person in any way, shape, or form.

"This dude is not a bulwark against the radical left," Shapiro asserted. "He's not a return to normalcy -- he's a gateway drug to radicalism."

Fox News' Megan Henney contributed to this report.