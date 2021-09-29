Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Sen. Sasse on 'Kilmeade Show': Afghanistan hearing a 'disaster' for the White House

Says it was 'clear President Biden ignored warnings and lied about it'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Sen. Sasse: Afghanistan hearing was a disaster for the White House Video

Sen. Sasse: Afghanistan hearing was a disaster for the White House

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., on Gen. Mark Milley’s testimony before Senate Armed Services Committee.

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Wednesday that Gen. Mark Milley’s testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee "was a disaster for the White House" because it's "increasingly clear" President Biden "ignored warnings" about what would happen in Afghanistan if U.S. troops fully withdrew. 

AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL: AUSTIN, MILLEY TESTIFY AGAIN AFTER TENSE HEARING: LIVE UPDATES

BEN SASSE: Obviously, yesterday's hearing was a disaster for the White House because it's increasingly clear that President Biden just ignored warnings. I knew of the warnings from the intelligence community. But, you know, most of us assumed that what the generals were saying in private was in line with that. And the generals and the intel folks gave clear warnings to the White House and the president decided to ignore them and then just lie about it. And so yesterday, I think what happened is you saw the generals directly contradict President Biden's statements. 

The president said that nobody recommended that he leave the 2,500 troops. And the generals basically said, yeah, actually, we did. That is what we recommended. So I think we saw both General McKenzie and General Austin Miller, among a whole host of other advisers, recommend to the Biden administration that they needed to maintain those 2,500 troops in Afghanistan. And General McKenzie flatly admitted under oath yesterday that that is what he said. And the president just lied about it repeatedly.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Sen. Sasse: Biden admin ‘wants to view Afghanistan fallout as PR crisis’ Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.