Afghanistan withdrawal: Austin, Milley testify again after tense hearing: LIVE UPDATES

Austin, Milley testify in front of House committee after tense day with Senate

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and the head of U.S. Central Command Gen. Kenneth McKenzie will appear Wednesday before the House Armed Services Committee after fielding tough questions from Senators the day before.

One of the key takeaways from their appearance before the Senate Armed Services Committee was that McKenzie and Milley both testified that they recommended maintaining a presence of U.S. troops in Afghanistan, despite earlier comments from President Biden.

