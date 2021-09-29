Expand / Collapse search
Afghanistan withdrawal: Austin, Milley testify again after tense hearing: LIVE UPDATES

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and head of U.S. Central Command Gen. Kenneth McKenzie are set to testify before the House Armed Services Committee after addressing the Senate.

Covered by: Edmund DeMarche

Austin, Milley testify in front of House committee after tense day with Senate

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and the head of U.S. Central Command Gen. Kenneth McKenzie will appear Wednesday before the House Armed Services Committee after fielding tough questions from Senators the day before.

One of the key takeaways from their appearance before the Senate Armed Services Committee was that McKenzie and Milley both testified that they recommended maintaining a presence of U.S. troops in Afghanistan, despite earlier comments from President Biden.

Click here to read the full story

Posted by Edmund DeMarche

Milley admits he spoke with Bob Woodward, other journalists for high-profile Trump books

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley admitted during the Senate Armed Service Committee hearing on Tuesday that he has spoken to several journalists for their high-profile books reporting on the final months of the Trump administration. 

"General Milley, yes or no to this," Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., began the exchange. "Did you talk to [Washington Post journalists] Bob Woodward or Robert Costa for their book, ‘Peril?’"

Woodward, yes. Costa, no," Milley responded. 

Click here for the full story

Posted by Edmund DeMarche

Milley, McKenzie say they recommended 2,500 troops stay in Afghanistan, after Biden claims he was ne

Top military officials on Tuesday testified that they assessed that the U.S. should maintain a presence of at least 2,500 troops in Afghanistan, with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin admitting that their input was "received" by President Biden, despite Biden's claims to the contrary.

Austin, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, and head of U.S. Central Command Gen. Kenneth McKenzie appeared before the Senate Armed Services Committee Tuesday for a public hearing on the Biden administration's chaotic military withdrawal from Afghanistan. 

McKenzie and Milley both testified that they recommended maintaining a presence of U.S. troops in Afghanistan. 

Click here for the entire story

Posted by Edmund DeMarche

