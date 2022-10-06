Expand / Collapse search
The Faulkner Focus
Published

Ben Domenech rips Biden for 'unpresidential' moment during Florida visit: 'Feels threatened' by DeSantis

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News contributor Ben Domenech joined 'The Faulkner Focus' to discuss Biden's visit to Florida following Hurricane Ian.

Fox News contributor Ben Domenech slammed President Biden for his "unpresidential" Florida visit, after he tried pushing his green energy and was caught cursing in a hot mic moment while assessing damage from Hurricane Ian. Domenech joined "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss the president's visit following the Category 4 storm, arguing it appeared Biden felt "threatened" by Gov. Ron DeSantis. 

BIDEN MEETS POLITICAL RIVAL DESANTIS IN FLORIDA WHILE TOURING HURRICANE IAN DESTRUCTION

BEN DOMENECH: I think time and again, we've seen with Biden that he tries to manipulate these scenarios in ways that really leave a sour taste in your mouth. It's not something that you want to see in that moment from the commander-in-chief, and it's decidedly unpresidential, in my view. But I think it's also a sign that he feels threatened by Governor DeSantis, who could potentially be a challenger for him, and a very powerful one. DeSantis looked pretty natural behind that presidential seal at that podium, I would just point out. 

WATCH THE INTERVIEW FROM "THE FAULKNER FOCUS" BELOW:

This article was written by Fox News staff.