Ben Domenech rips Biden for 'unpresidential' moment during Florida visit: 'Feels threatened' by DeSantis

Fox News contributor Ben Domenech slammed President Biden for his "unpresidential" Florida visit, after he tried pushing his green energy and was caught cursing in a hot mic moment while assessing damage from Hurricane Ian. Domenech joined "The Faulkner Focus" to discuss the president's visit following the Category 4 storm, arguing it appeared Biden felt "threatened" by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

BIDEN MEETS POLITICAL RIVAL DESANTIS IN FLORIDA WHILE TOURING HURRICANE IAN DESTRUCTION

BEN DOMENECH: I think time and again, we've seen with Biden that he tries to manipulate these scenarios in ways that really leave a sour taste in your mouth. It's not something that you want to see in that moment from the commander-in-chief, and it's decidedly unpresidential, in my view. But I think it's also a sign that he feels threatened by Governor DeSantis, who could potentially be a challenger for him, and a very powerful one. DeSantis looked pretty natural behind that presidential seal at that podium, I would just point out.

