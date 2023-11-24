BBC reportedly bars staff from attending major march against antisemitism in London: 'Controversial' rally

BBC employees were reportedly instructed not to attend an upcoming march against antisemitism in London this weekend.

According to U.K. outlet The Times, the upcoming National Solidarity March Against Antisemitism was deemed too "controversial" for the network’s employees — even its Jewish ones — to attend.

BBC employees, including reporters and senior management, alleged that the network would not let them attend the upcoming rally. The march "is set to be the largest demonstration in support of British Jews since the 1936 Battle of Cable Street," according to Campaign Against Antisemitism, the group organizing the event.

The outlet reported that BBC employees looking to attend pro-Palestinian rallies had been barred from attending those as well.

According to staff members, the decision to prohibit their attendance at the rally is in line with BBC guidelines regarding any "controversial march or demonstration."

As the BBC reported in 2020, the network established guidelines mandating that staff members should not "express a personal opinion on matters of public policy, politics, or controversial subjects," which covered attendance at rallies.

However, in response to employees at the time seeking attendance at various pro-LGBTQ rallies, BBC Director General Tim Davie clarified that "there is no issue for these staff attending community events that are clearly celebratory or commemorative and do not compromise perceptions of their impartiality."

Several employees disagreed with the BBC standard applied to the march against antisemitism as compared to the standard applied to LGBTQ or antiracist marches in the past.

One told the Times, "Racism is racism and something we should all abhor — but not when it comes to anti-Jewish racism it seems. If the BBC believes that racism is racism and not acceptable in any shape or form then going on a rally against antisemitism shouldn’t be an issue."

Film production company Fulwell 73 co-founder Leo Pearlman blasted the network over the decision. He told The Times: "Just when one thinks the BBC cannot find a new depth of incompetence to sink to in their reporting and handling of these tragic last six weeks, they seem to have decided to draw a clear distinction between antisemitism and every other ‘ism’ with this directive to their staff."

The Times quoted an anonymous BBC producer, who disagreed that allowing staff to go to the march compromised the network’s guidelines. The producer said: "Antisemitism is not the same as overtly political support for Palestinians. You can object to Israeli political positions and reactions but fundamentally resurrecting antisemitic tropes and Jew hatred is a completely different matter."

Another BBC staffer commented, "You would have thought that antisemitism was pretty straightforward. The world has turned on its head."

A BBC spokesperson provided a statement to The Times: "The BBC is clear that antisemitism is abhorrent. We have established guidance around marches, which explains that different considerations apply depending on what you do for the BBC. Corporately, we have not issued any staff communication on any specific march this weekend, but this does not mean discussions which consider the guidance have not taken place between colleagues."

The Campaign Against Antisemitism ripped the BBC as well, stating: "Clearly, if these reports are accurate then it is an outrageous restriction for the BBC to place on its employees. Part of the problem that British Jews are facing is that antisemitism has somehow become a matter of debate with two sides. The BBC must urgently clarify which side it is on."

The BBC did not immediately reply to FOX News Digital’s request for comment.