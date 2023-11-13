Israel calls on Hamas to surrender Shifa hospital base as US strikes Iran proxies in Syria
The Israeli military is calling on Hamas to surrender its bases in and under Shifa Hospital in Gaza on Monday, despite Hamas denials that it has such a base. Fighting has centered around the hospital for days as patients suffer a lack of resources. The U.S., meanwhile, has launched airstrikes against Iranian proxy terrorist groups in Syria.
The Israeli Defense Forces announced that soldiers from the Golani Brigade eliminated seven terrorists within ten minutes.
The IDF said this was possible because of its access to "quick and efficient intelligence in the field."
"Another example of quick coordination that took place in the Defense and Operations Center, is the elimination of the commander of the Naser Radwan Company, the terrorist Ahmed Siam," the IDF said in a press release.
"On Friday morning (November 10th, 2023), ADAN Givati received an indication of the unusual presence of Ahmed Siam at a school in northern Gaza," the IDF continued. "It was revealed that Ahmed Siam held about a thousand residents of the Gaza Strip as hostages and human shields in the Rantisi hospital and prevented them from evacuating to the south of the Gaza Strip. Cross-checking several layers of research with all the sources confirmed his presence above the ground. At noon, he was targeted by an Air Force aircraft using close coordination."
Pennsylvania business owner Michael Jacobs says his business was attacked after he displayed a pro-Israel outside his office last week, with a vandal attempting to break one of the office's glass windows and attacking the company truck.
Jacobs, the owner of Marvista Design, told "Fox & Friends First" that he had displayed the pro-Israel sign for roughly a week before the attack occurred. Surveillance footage showed an individual dressed in black approach the building an immediately begin swinging a small wrench against the window.
"For some reason, a miracle, the glass didn't break, which was amazing" Jacobs said. "If you look at this video--the anger in those swings--it's deeply concerning for not only myself but for the Jewish community."
After failing to break the office window, the assailant allegedly turned to the company truck, leaving the wrench embedded in a side window.
CNN announced it has cut ties with Gaza-based journalist Hassan Eslaiah over his alleged ties to Hamas.
Eslaiah has been pictured receiving a kiss and an embrace from a Hamas leader in the region. Some reports have also raised questions about how Eslaiah was able to be on the scene of Hamas Oct. 7 massacre in Israel so quickly, though CNN has vehemently denied any foreknowledge of the attack and clarified he was not under their employment at the time.
“We had no prior knowledge of the Oct. 7 attacks. Hassan Eslaiah, a freelance journalist who has worked with a number of international and Israeli outlets, was not working for the network on Oct. 7. As of today, we have severed all ties with him,” CNN said in a statement.
"While we have not at this time found reason to doubt the journalistic accuracy of the work he has done for us, we have decided to suspend all ties with him," it said in a follow-up.
A senior U.S. defense official told Fox News that at least 6 Iranian proxy fighters were killed in the U.S.'s attacks on Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) stations in the Middle East Sunday.
The IRGC stations are located in the Syrian cities of Abu Kamal and Mayadin, according to Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin. The buildings were reportedly a safe house and training facility, but a senior defense source told Fox that the safe house functioned as a headquarters.
An official told Fox that secondary explosions were seen at one of the locations, suggesting that there was a large amount of flammable ammo or weapons in the facility.
Referencing the two previous recent strikes that the U.S. military had against Iran-backed targets, the U.S. official said that, “This one will hurt them a lot more than the past strikes."
Austin said that the airstrikes were "in response to continued attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria."
"The President has no higher priority than the safety of U.S. personnel, and he directed today’s action to make clear that the United States will defend itself, its personnel, and its interests," Austin's statement read.
The Israel Ministry of Defense has published footage showing the operational launch of an "Arrow" interceptor during the "Swords of Iron" war.
"The Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) in the Ministry of Defense's Directorate of Defense R&D (DDR&D) captured the operational launch in southern Israel," a Ministry of Defense Spokesperson said. "The Israeli Air Force's Air and Missile Defense Array executed the launch and intercepted the designated target."
