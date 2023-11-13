Israel calls on Hamas to surrender Shifa hospital base as US strikes Iran proxies in Syria

The Israeli Defense Forces announced that soldiers from the Golani Brigade eliminated seven terrorists within ten minutes.

The IDF said this was possible because of its access to "quick and efficient intelligence in the field."

"Another example of quick coordination that took place in the Defense and Operations Center, is the elimination of the commander of the Naser Radwan Company, the terrorist Ahmed Siam," the IDF said in a press release.

"On Friday morning (November 10th, 2023), ADAN Givati received an indication of the unusual presence of Ahmed Siam at a school in northern Gaza," the IDF continued. "It was revealed that Ahmed Siam held about a thousand residents of the Gaza Strip as hostages and human shields in the Rantisi hospital and prevented them from evacuating to the south of the Gaza Strip. Cross-checking several layers of research with all the sources confirmed his presence above the ground. At noon, he was targeted by an Air Force aircraft using close coordination."

Fox News' Landon Mion contributed to this report