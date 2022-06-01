BBC edited alleged rape victim's quotes about trans attacker to get their pronouns right: Report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Editor's Note: This story contains graphic language.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) altered an alleged rape victim’s testimony in an attempt to avoid "misgendering" her transgender attacker, according to a Tuesday report.

The story in the British newspaper The Times, which has since made its way to The Post Millennial, asserts that the BBC censored the story of a woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a transgendered female. The alleged attacker personally identifies by the pronouns "they," but the woman’s words initially referred to the attacker as "him."

The quote, given by an anonymous lesbian, initially read: "I was too young to argue and had been brainwashed by queer theory, so he was a 'woman' even if every [fiber] of my being was screaming throughout, so I agreed to go home with him. He used physical force when I changed my mind upon seeing his penis and raped me."

A source for The Times claimed the story first contained all male references, but a heated editorial meeting involving "woke" employees at the news website led to a change of language.

"Some journalists argued that the quote should remain intact, while others said it should reflect the trans woman’s preferred she/her pronouns," The Times reported.

The language alterations were done to an October 2021 article discussing how transgender women believe that lesbians are transphobic because they are typically not romantically, or sexually interested in them.

"It's routine to have editorial discussions about different stories. Our only intention when deciding on language is to make things as clear as possible for audiences," a BBC spokesperson told Fox News Digital when asked for comment.

"As we’ve said before, BBC News makes the final decisions about what it broadcasts or publishes, and we produce our own style guide. All decisions on content are based on news values and with impartiality at the centre of those decisions," the spokesperson added.

The BBC report introduced the women as having "reported a trans woman physically forc[ed] her to have sex after they went on a date," and then quotes her as saying, "[They] threatened to out me as a terf and risk my job if I refused to sleep with [them]. 'I was too young to argue and had been brainwashed by queer theory so [they were] a 'woman' even if every [fiber] of my being was screaming throughout so I agreed to go home with [them]. [They] used physical force when I changed my mind upon seeing [their] penis and raped me.'"

The BBC style guide says this about pronouns: "Where possible, use the term/s and pronoun/s preferred by people themselves, when they have made their preferences clear.' ‘Transgender, or trans, is a good umbrella term for a person whose gender identity differs from their sex at birth’.... ‘Use the term and pronoun preferred by the person in question.'"

In October, the BBC published a 10-point plan focused on fair, accurate and unbiased content after a number of controversies surrounding the company, including an article from "Bitesize," the children’s education arm of the BBC. The company, at the time, had published a piece entitled "How to be an ally to friends who’ve changed their pronouns." The piece serves as a "classroom resource" on teaching school age kids that there are over 100 genders.

After criticism mounted against the BBC over the piece, the site doubled down, asserting the article was "factual and based on research into the subject."