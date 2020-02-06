Barnes & Noble cancels Black History Month initiative amid 'books in blackface' backlash

Barnes & Noble canceled a Black History Month initiative after critics complained about its “Diverse Editions” series, which featured non-white versions of characters on iconic novels ranging from “Romeo & Juliet” to “Frankenstein.”

Barnes & Noble planned to launch the initiative Wednesday with a display at its flagship New York City location but was hit with an onslaught of backlash from people who felt the bookseller’s plan was offensive.

The Root’s Michael Harriot wrote that Barnes & Noble “put their books in blackface” with the initiative.

“To honor black people, they decided to showcase a selection of white-centered literary tomes. But, instead of acknowledging that the books were written by white people who wrote about white people, these genius marketers simply slapped a diverse selection of black faces on the books’ covers,” Harriot wrote. “Apparently, black people don’t write ‘classic’ books.”

Others took to social media to mock Barnes & Noble before the bookseller posted a statement on Twitter account announcing the plans were canceled.

“We acknowledge the voices who have expressed concerns about the Diverse Editions project at our Barnes & Noble Fifth Avenue store and have decided to suspend the initiative,” the company announced Wednesday.

“Diverse Editions presented new covers of classic books through a series of limited-edition jackets, designed by artists hailing from different ethnicities and backgrounds. The covers are not a substitute for black voices or writers of color, whose work and voices deserve to be heard,” Barnes & Nobles continued. “The booksellers who championed the initiative did so convinced it would help drive engagement with these classic titles.”

Barnes & Nobles said the project was inspired by its work with schools and created in part to raise awareness and discussion during Black History Month.

“Barnes & Nobles stores nationally will continue to highlight a wide selection of books to celebrate black history and great literature from writers of color,” the company said.

The books part of the now-scrapped initiative also included “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” “Moby Dick',” “The Secret Garden,” “Treasure Island,” “Peter Pan,” “Alice in Wonderland,” and “The Three Musketeers,” among others.

Before the initiative was canceled, many took to Twitter to condemn the project:

