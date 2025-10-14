CBS News staffers won't face discipline for ignoring new boss's detailed workplace demands

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

CBS News staffers will not be disciplined if they fail to inform their new boss about what they do all day, according to an internal memo the Writers Guild of America East sent to its members.

Last week, CBS News employees were told they had until Tuesday to outline their daily duties for new editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, but the Writers Guild of America East — which represents some CBS staffers — urged them to hold off until the network addressed a list of union questions.

"The company responded today and informed us that you will not be disciplined if you do not respond to the email, indicating that a response is optional. The company further stated that if you choose to respond, it will not be a basis for discipline, discharge, or layoff," the Guild wrote in a memo that has been obtained by Fox News Digital.

BARI WEISS JOINS CBS NEWS AS EDITOR-IN-CHIEF, PARAMOUNT BUYS FREE PRESS FOR $150 MILLION

"We intend to hold the company to these responses. The company's complete response to our questions is below," the Guild continued. "As a union, it's important that we continue to exercise our right to make sure that management provides necessary information, sets clear expectations, and follows the contract that you have all worked so hard to win."

Weiss, who began serving as CBS News' new editor-in-chief last week after Paramount CEO David Ellison officially purchased her outlet, The Free Press, said she plans to hold "both American political parties to equal scrutiny." She asked staffers to outline their roles and what they believe is or isn’t working — a move that prompted union concern and a detailed inquiry to management.

The Guild requested a list of everyone who received the email from Weiss, who will have access to responses provided by employees, whether responses will be the basis for "discipline, discharge or layoffs," what consequences, if any, would stem from not responding, an explanation of what CBS plans to do with the responses, details on whether CBS will use artificial intelligence to review emails and an outline of steps taken to prove the results will be "non-discriminatory."

BARI WEISS BEING NAMED TOP CBS NEWS EDITOR CAUSES LIBERAL MEDIA TO MELTDOWN

CBS told the Guild that the entire news division received the request, and the "intention is that only Bari Weiss and her chief of staff will see the responses, though they may have an obligation to share with other senior executives."

The media company insisted that nobody would be disciplined or laid off because of their answers, and it was simply requested so that Weiss could "get to know the employees and use it as a discussion guide as she meets with employees in the coming weeks and months as time permits."

CBS also said it would not use A.I. to review responses.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST MEDIA AND CULTURE NEWS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CBS News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.